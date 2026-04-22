Botswana: Govt Prioritises Pandamatenga Water Supply

Gaborone — Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Pandamatenga into a leading agricultural hub through strategic investments in water and energy infrastructure.

The Chobe-Zambezi Water Transfer Scheme has been identified as a key driver of economic growth in the Chobe Region, supported by the Water Utilities Corporation's (WUC) ongoing investment in large-scale water infrastructure.

Speaking at a recent business meeting in Kasane, WUC Business Development Manager, Kagiso Lobeko, said the project's significance was reflected in its prioritization within the national budget speech as it was delivered by the Minister of Finance Mr Ndaba Gaolathe. He explained that the initiative aimed to draw water from the Chobe-Zambezi River basin to unlock Pandamatenga's full agricultural potential, positioning it as a premier agronomy hub while enhancing long-term food security and industrial development.

Mr Lobeko further noted that through the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme labs, the water transfer scheme had been identified among 186 priority projects expected to stimulate economic activity nationwide.

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He added that the project was currently under review ahead of implementation, as other key initiatives, including agro-processing developments led by Special Economic Zones Authority, depend on its successful delivery.

To fast-track implementation, a multi-sectoral governance structure has been established, bringing together WUC, SEZA, the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, the Ministry of Water and Human Settlement, and Botswana Railways.

Mr Lobeko said the team was prioritising Phase One of the Kazungula-Pandamatenga link, focusing on reviewing operational frameworks and technical strategies in line with recent project adjustments.

Meanwhile, Botswana Power Corporation is ramping up efforts to ensure energy security in the region.BPC Strategy and Transformation Manager, Kethebe Sethunyane, said the corporation was working towards energy self-sufficiency by integrating regions such as Chobe, currently reliant on electricity imports from Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe into the national grid.

He highlighted that Phase One of the project, which extended the grid from Morupule to Maun and Shakawe, had already been completed.

Phase Two will extend the grid from Selebi Phikwe to Pandamatenga, Kasane, and the Chobe Enclave.

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"This extension is a strategic move to power the growing agro-tourism sector and support local agricultural developments," said Mr Sethunyane.

He further revealed that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract had already been awarded, with construction expected to commence soon.

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