Sudan: Measles Surge Across Darfur and Kordofan Triggers Urgent Vaccination Response

Sheikan / Umm Rawaba / El Rahad / El Taweisha / Kabkabiya — A rapidly spreading measles outbreak, following a surge in recent months across Sudan's Darfur and Kordofan regions, has prompted emergency vaccination campaigns as health systems struggle with rising infections, child deaths, and severe shortages of medical supplies.

In North Kordofan, health authorities have recorded 994 measles cases, including 905 in Sheikan, with 646 cases inside displacement camps. In response, the Department of Health Promotion is preparing a combined measles and polio vaccination campaign targeting Sheikan, Umm Rawaba, and El Rahad.

The campaign aims to vaccinate more than 273,000 children aged one to five against polio, and 634,000 children aged nine months to 15 years against measles, using mobile teams conducting household visits.

Health workers in Umm Rawaba reported child deaths and severe complications, linking the outbreak to missed vaccinations caused by insecurity and disrupted access to health services.

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In North Darfur's El Taweisha locality, measles has spread rapidly since late March, with around 300 infections and nine confirmed child deaths. 12 patients are currently isolated in a temporary centre inside a school, but health officials say isolation capacity is extremely limited due to shortages of space, staff, and supplies.

Medical officials confirmed laboratory tests also verified measles infections. They warned that the disease is spreading quickly within overcrowded families living in poor conditions, while essential medicines have been nearly exhausted despite limited emergency deliveries.

Also, in North Darfur's Kabkabiya locality, health authorities reported a worsening outbreak of both measles and whooping cough, with 237 measles cases, 196 whooping cough cases, and 26 deaths.

Medical staff warned of a collapsing health system, noting that 17 health centres have shut completely and 18 are only partially functioning out of 32, due to shortages of medicines and basic equipment. Aid groups have warned of an imminent public health disaster without urgent intervention.

In South Darfur, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health have launched a large-scale measles and rubella vaccination campaign across 15 localities, aiming to reach more than 1.4 million children aged nine months to 14 years. The first phase has already begun in four localities, with the rest to follow in stages.

Across the region, humanitarian organisations warn that ongoing conflict, displacement, and weakened health infrastructure are accelerating the spread of preventable diseases and are calling for urgent action to restore vaccination coverage and prevent further loss of life.