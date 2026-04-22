Nigeria: CCC Shocks Lagos 2027 Race - Oshoffa Anoints Ajose, Declares, 'God Has Touched the King's Heart'

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Worldwide has ignited Lagos politics with a full-throated endorsement of Elder Dr. Samuel Mawuyon Ajose for the 2027 governorship, framing the race as a battle over credibility, grassroots machinery, and the place of faith in governance.

During a press briefing at the CCC National Headquarters in Makoko, Lagos, recently, the church hierarchy and its membership base declared Ajose "the elect from heaven" for Lagos, while directly confronting rumours of anointed candidates and the long-running debate over religion in politics.

His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Friday Oshoffa, Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ (C.C.C.) Worldwide, put the weight of the world's largest white-garment church behind Ajose in unambiguous terms, tying the endorsement to legacy, loyalty, and governance.

"Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose is well known to me. His late father, Most Superior Evangelist Abraham Ajose, was one of the shining lights of our great church in his lifetime," Oshoffa noted, adding, "It is in the light of the foregoing I recommend and endorse the political aspiration of Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose (SMA GOLD)."

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At the briefing, the issue of divine selection versus political propaganda took center stage as elders invoked John 3:27 to declare, "Nobody could be prompting except he is elected by God," describing Ajose as belonging to "the class of the elect from heaven."

Ajose, a Badagry-born APC chieftain described by Oshoffa as "a devoted and unrepentant BATIST" with "unwavering" loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tackled the issue of consensus candidates head-on and dismissed swirling rumours of an already-chosen aspirant.

"There are a couple of three previous groups to say that they've been anointed by the government of Lagos state. Those are all propaganda. We are not going to be involving propaganda," Ajose said.

"It is only one person that God has given grace to make that decision in Lagos state. And that person is the oracle. They said the heart of kings is in the hand of the almighty God. We believe through the almighty God that he has touched the heart of the king. And that king will make that announcement very soon. To say that it is Dr. Samuel Mawuyon Ajose who will be the father of Lagos state."

Ajose also moved to settle questions around the CCC constitution and political participation, citing Section 97, subsection B of C, and insisting, "Elections are not won on social media."

He argued that religion cannot be divorced from leadership, telling journalists, "Religion should be brought into politics."

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On the issue of political structure, Ajose pointed to what he called an unprecedented grassroots investment: "I was the only single individual that sponsored the party across the 57 local governments of Lagos state. We provided a computer, we provided a laptop, we provided a generator, we provided the internet.

"We provided the money to pay the workers for the duration of that project. For everyone that has come through our source to get their PVC, they are going to automatically become members of APC."

He vowed that 2027 would not repeat the struggles of 2023, promising registration points in "all the big churches in Celestial" to capture new voters.

Elders at the briefing framed the aspiration as a matter of peace and economic expansion for Lagos, declaring that under Ajose, the state would experience "not only peace, but peaceful unity, peaceful coexistence, and the aggrandizement of our territorial economy," adding that "a new dawn is upon Lagos state, a new dawn upon Nigeria, a new dawn is upon West Africa."

As the meeting ended, Ajose doubled down on faith as his campaign's foundation, telling reporters, "God can touch the heart of a king. And God is going to touch the heart of a king because it is our time."