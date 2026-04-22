Kenya: Ngong Court Frees 50 Youths Arrested in 2024 Anti-Finance Bill Protests

Nairobi — The Ngong Law Courts has cleared 50 youths who were arrested during the June 24, 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado North Constituency.

The group had faced charges linked to protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which sparked nationwide unrest driven largely by young Kenyans opposing new tax measures.

In a decisive ruling, Chief Magistrate Charles Kutwa dismissed the case after the prosecution failed to call any witnesses.

The court found that without testimony or supporting evidence, the charges could not stand, effectively collapsing the case against all the accused.

Following the acquittal, the court directed that all cash bail deposited by the youths be refunded, formally closing the matter and lifting any legal burden against them.

Lawyer Shadrack Wambui, speaking on behalf of the acquitted group, welcomed the ruling, describing it as a fair outcome.

He said the decision brings relief to the youths, who can now put the case behind them and move forward with their lives.

The arrests were part of a broader crackdown during the June 2024 demonstrations, where thousands of young people took to the streets across Kenya to oppose the proposed Finance Bill.

The ruling highlights the central role of evidence in criminal proceedings and raises questions about the handling of mass arrests during public protests.