Namibia Targets 80% Reduction in Food Imports

21 April 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the government is intensifying efforts to strengthen Namibia's agricultural sector, focusing on reducing reliance on food imports, boosting local production, and safeguarding livestock health to sustain export markets.

Delivering her State of the Nation Address recently, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the eighth Administration aims to cut food imports by 80% by 2030 as part of a broader strategy to achieve national food self-sufficiency.

She noted progress in domestic production, particularly white maize output, which increased from 33 000 metric tonnes to 69 541 metric tonnes, covering about 31% of national consumption.

Government is also strengthening the Green Scheme programme, which recorded maize harvests exceeding 6 700 metric tonnes, while wheat production generated millions in revenue during the review period.

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Highlighting institutional contributions, the president said the Namibian Correctional Service is playing an increasing role in food production, producing crops and livestock products valued at N$22.6 million.

"These initiatives are contributing to food self-sufficiency while reducing operational costs for the State," the Head of State said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised that the livestock sector remains the backbone of Namibia's agricultural industry, supporting about 70% of the population and providing over 45 000 direct jobs.

She noted that Namibia continues to maintain its internationally recognised animal health status, which is critical for accessing export markets such as the European Union, China and the United States of America.

Government has intensified disease surveillance and vaccination campaigns, including the vaccination of 320 000 cattle against foot-and-mouth disease.

The president also confirmed the implementation of control measures following outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in neighbouring countries, including the declaration of a control area in the //Kharas region to protect Namibia's disease-free status.

 

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