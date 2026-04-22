Kenya Moves to Secure Alternative Cargo Routes Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

Nairobi — The government has moved to engage Kenya Airways and other international carriers, alongside global logistics partners, to secure alternative cargo routes and cushion the country from mounting disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the interventions are part of broader measures to ensure Kenya continues accessing critical imports and sustaining export flows, even as geopolitical uncertainty deepens across one of the world's most strategic maritime corridors.

He added that Kenya is also scaling up efficiency at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu to minimize delays, while engaging shipping lines to address rising freight and marine insurance costs that have surged following the crisis.

"The current situation underscores the need to reduce reliance on single transit corridors," he said.

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"Kenya is accelerating efforts to diversify export markets, particularly in Asia, Europe, and emerging markets in Latin America, while deepening intra-African trade."

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East continues to exert significant pressure on global trade systems, with direct implications for Kenya's export sector, a key pillar of foreign exchange earnings and economic stability.

According to government figures, Kenya's exports reached a record Sh1.1 trillion in 2024, supported by strong performance in horticulture, tea, apparel and emerging manufacturing sectors.

However, the current geopolitical tensions now place at risk approximately Sh164.6 billion worth of annual exports to the Middle East, one of Kenya's most strategic and fastest-growing markets.

The crisis has led to the suspension and restriction of key maritime cargo routes through the Red Sea and Gulf corridors.

As a result, transit times have increased by 10 to 20 days, freight costs have risen sharply, and air cargo delays of up to 48 hours are affecting perishable exports such as flowers and fresh produce.

These disruptions are particularly severe for high-value and time-sensitive exports including horticulture, meat, dairy and specialty coffee.

The situation has also been worsened by rising global oil prices, which are increasing production and logistics costs across export value chains.