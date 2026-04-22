Kenya: UNDP, CRBC Launch Youth Jobs Programme Targeting 1,000 Graduates in Kenya

Nairobi — 1,000 youths are set to benefit from training and job placements in the private sector following a partnership between the United Nations Development Programme and China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The agreement, under the NextGen.Ke Youth Employment Programme, is aimed at equipping young people with practical skills while linking them to employment opportunities.

UNDP Kenya Resident Representative Jean-Luc Stalon said the initiative will help bridge the gap between education and employment.

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"So what is happening today is signing of a letter of intent, with the Chinese road and bridge corporation, as part of a partnership to support this next Kenya youth opportunity program," he said.

"A program that is about placing young people in the private sector as a way to ease and to address the issue of youth employment in Kenya."

Beneficiaries will receive training in key areas including artificial intelligence, leadership, management, and general professional development, alongside on-the-job experience within companies.

The programme will run for at least one year per cohort, with participants earning stipends as they build their skills and workplace experience.

Stalon noted that CRBC is the first private sector partner to sign onto the programme, committing KSh 75 million towards its implementation and absorbing 1,000 youths into its operations.

Over three years,the partners say the initiative will target more than 15,000 university and college graduates through structured 12-month placements, equipping them with the experience needed to secure permanent employment.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Kenya's development priorities. By investing in youth skills development and job creation, we are contributing to long-term socioeconomic transformation," said Mr. Yu Xiaodong, Director, CRBC Kenya.

The multi-sector programme targets graduates from diverse fields including science, engineering, law, and business, reflecting a broad approach to tackling youth unemployment.

Officials say the initiative could scale up significantly if more private sector players come on board, with potential to reach up to 20,000 young people.