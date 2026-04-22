Nigeria: EFCC Tenders Nine Exhibits Against Malami, Wife, Son in Alleged N8.7bn Fraud

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday tendered nine exhibits against the immediate former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The exhibits, which are documentary in nature, were tendered through the Fourth Prosecution Witness (PW4), a Compliance Officer with Zenith Bank Plc., Mashelia Arhyel Bata, at the resume trial before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former AGF is standing trial alongside his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, on a 16-count criminal charge bordering on money laundering, corruption and fraud.

The anti-graft agency in the 16-count charge is accusing the defendants of conspiracy, procuring, disguising, concealing and laundering proceeds of alleged unlawful activities to the tune of N8,713,923,759.49.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The alleged act is said to have ran contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

At Monday's proceedings, the PW4, who was led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, told the court that, in the course of his official duties, he received correspondence from the EFCC requesting documents relating to several accounts linked to the defendants and associated entities.

"I work as a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, Maitama branch. My duty includes receiving correspondence from law enforcement agencies and responding accordingly," he said.

Bata further disclosed that the bank complied with EFCC's requests by providing both soft and hard copies of documents relating to accounts belonging to the defendants and companies such as Rayhaan Hotels Limited, Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited, Nashab Limited, Golden Age Global Ventures, and Rahamaniyya Properties Limited.

"My lord, the documents are nine," he stated, confirming his ability to identify them when presented in court.

Upon application by Okutepa, the court admitted the documents, dated between July 19, 2024 and March 12, 2026, as Exhibits D1 to D9, despite an initial objection by defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, who noted that "the dates are almost all in March."

Continuing his testimony under further examination by another prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, the witness provided details of transactions contained in the exhibits.

He identified Exhibit D1 as containing account opening documents and statements for accounts belonging to Abubakar Malami and A.A. Malami & Co, including a naira account and a dollar account.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the statement of account for one of the accounts covered the period from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2023.

The witness confirmed that the accounts were active between 2015 and 2023, noting that "there were transfers within that period."

He further revealed that total credits into one of the accounts stood at N383,637,21.55 between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2023, while total credits from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2015 amounted to N560,506,465.12.

On debits, he stated that N384,322,120.85 was recorded between 2016 and 2023, while N571,891,174.08 was debited between 2012 and 2015.

Giving further breakdown of transactions, the witness told the court that on November 11, 2020, the account received N194,791,608.00 from New Horizons Limited, and on June 24, 2022, it received N622,500,000.00 from Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited.

He added that on July 1 and July 7, 2022, the account received N250 million each from Rayhaan Hotels Limited, while on December 22, 2022, there was an inflow of N500 million linked to Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied Limited.

Continuing in that format, the witness identified so many transactions running into billions of naira.

Following the testimony, the defence counsel, Joseph Daudu SAN sought an adjournment to enable him study the exhibits and prepare for cross-examination.

"My lord, we need time to go through the nine exhibits tendered," Daudu said.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently fixed May 13, 2026, for continuation of trial.