Nigeria: After Nine Months' Hiatus, Court Fixes Date for Abuja Pastor's Child Rape Case

The Abuja pastor returned to ministrations in his church last year after he was released from custody on bail and his trial went dormant.

The FCT High Court in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on scheduled has set 14 May for the re-arraignment of an Abuja pastor, Amos Isah, accused of raping a minor.

This is coming after the case has stalled in court for nine months.

In June 2025, the police arrested Mr Isah, the founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Voice of Fire Ministry International, Gwagwalada, Abuja, for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

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Then, on 22 July, he was arraigned before the FCT High Court in Abuja. He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

The police charged him with four counts of rape, indecency and violence.

The case went dormant after the arraignment.

On 11 March, the case was reassigned from the FCT High Court in Maitama to new trial judge, Modupe Osho-Adebiyi in the Gwarinpa division of the court, following an application from the prosecution lawyer, Aderonke Emana.

On Tuesday, the matter came up before Ms Osho-Adebiyi. However, the defendant did not appear in court.

The judge the fixed 14 May for the re-arraignment of Mr Isah.

In August 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the pastor resumed ministrations after securing bail for his release from custody on health grounds.

Mr Isah shared the video clip on social media showing him leading an ecstatic congregation.

The video was shared after the former trial judge, Enobie Obanor, granted him bail based on his claim of suffering from "pulmonary tuberculosis," which he claimed "has progressively deteriorated into a severe form of obstructive airway disease."

Mr Isah stated that he contracted the ailment during his detention.

Background

On 18 June 2025, the police arrested the cleric for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who is a member of the media unit of his church.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES at a hospital where she went to see a doctor regarding post-assault conditions on 30 June, the teenager, whose name is withheld over stigmatisation concerns her underage status, said she was raped on 26 May 2025 but kept mum out of fear.

She said Mr Isah had invited her to his office, where the incident allegedly took place.

She recounted her experience to her friend, who encouraged her to disclose the matter to her parents.

After telling her parents, her father reported the issue to the police.

She said she started experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding a few weeks after the alleged ordeal.

Thereafter, the police arrested Mr Isah.

Trend of defilement

Since 2025, PREMIUM TIMES has noted a spike in the number of reported cases of rape, particularly child defilement.

Similarly, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also reported a hike in rapes cases reported to the commission.

During the NHRC's last dashboard report, the commission noted a continuation of child defilement in 2026.

Eight cases alone were recorded in Niger State; this does not reflect other cases, as some victims rarely seek redress.

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Mr Isah's case highlights the intractable problem of prolonged rape trials.

Offenders are rarely brought to justice. When such cases succeed, it is only after extended trials.

In many instances, prosecution fatigue leads to the abandonment of cases or the failure to present witnesses and evidence in court, resulting in the acquittal of offenders.

This disturbing trend reflects the vulnerability of children in Nigeria despite the existence of the Child Rights Act. In October 2025, the Nigerian Senate passed amendments to the Criminal Code Act, prescribing life imprisonment for anyone convicted of defiling a minor, and removed the option of fines.

It is expected that with the reassignment of the case, progress will be made, bringing resolution to the parties involved.