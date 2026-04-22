Nigeria: Kaduna Court Adjourns Ruling On El-Rufai's Bail to June

BThe Kaduna State High Court has adjourned ruling on the bail application filed by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, to June.

The presiding judge, Darius Khobo, fixed the date on Tuesday after proceedings in the case instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the former governor.

Our correspondents reports that El-Rufai would remain in ICPC custody till after when all political parties would have concluded thier primaries ahead of 2027 general election.

El-Rufai is one of the leaders of the Opposition coalition's African Democratic Congress (ADC).

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LEADERSHIP recalls that El-Rufai is standing trial on an amended nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, abuse of office and corruption.

However, speaking to journalists shortly after the proceedings on Tuesday, counsel to the former governor, Ukpong Abang, said the defence team would challenge the court's position, insisting that the matter was being influenced by political considerations.

He argued that the court's refusal to grant bail was based on concerns that the defendant could interfere with investigations, a position he strongly disagreed with.

"The court in its wisdom decided that because Nasir El-Rufai is a former governor, he is going to interfere with the investigation," he said.

"Therefore, he is not entitled to bail in an allegation of financial impropriety. We respectfully disagree."

Akpan said the defence team would study the ruling in detail and take appropriate legal steps.

"The next step is to take the legal steps required to challenge it. We will respond through the proper legal process. That is what the law requires."

He further maintained that the case carried political undertones, stressing that the defence would remain focused on legal arguments before the court.

"From the beginning, everything about Nasir El-Rufai's travails has always been political. This is mainly the legal arm of it," he said.

He, however, urged supporters and associates of the former governor to remain calm and steadfast in the face of the ongoing proceedings.

"Don't allow fear take over. Don't act as if something fatal has happened. Nobody has died," he said.

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"In a conflict, you have gains and setbacks. Sometimes, things work against you, but you must not be frightened."

Akpan also called for discipline and confidence among supporters.

"Sit up. Stop acting as if somebody died. Nobody died. We are going to take this battle on and we are going to win," he said.

He added that the defence would continue to rely strictly on established legal processes in responding to the charges.

"The filed papers will replied. That is what the law requires us to do. Their papers are legal papers, we respond to them".

The ruling on the bail application was adjourned to the first week of June and continuation of proceedings.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna had last Tuesday granted bail to t former Kaduna State governor, who is also facing a 10-count amended charge bordering on alleged corruption and money laundering filed by the the same ICPC.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Rilwanu Aikawa after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence in the high-profile trial.

The court had granted bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties, while imposing stringent conditions that must be met before the defendant's release from custody.