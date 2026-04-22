Namibia: NamPower Apologises for Otjinene Blackouts

21 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NamPower has issued an apology to Otjinene residents following ongoing power cuts in the area.

This comes after the town was left without electricity for two days, prompting the power utility to deploy additional staff to restore supply.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for the disruption in supply that you have experienced over the past two days," NamPower area manager Collin Klein says in a statement released on Tuesday.

NamPower says it is actively working to resolve the issue and has prioritised restoring electricity to the affected areas.

"To expedite the resolution, we are in the process of deploying additional staff to assist on the ground and strengthen our response efforts," Klein says.

NamPower says it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.

The utility acknowledges the inconvenience caused.

"We truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," Klein says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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