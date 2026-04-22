Uganda: Doctors Demand Scientific Probe Into MP Nakimuli's Death

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has called for a transparent, evidence-based investigation into the death of Kalangala Woman MP Helen Nakimuli, warning against speculation as authorities continue inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Nakimuli died on April 19 at Alexandra Medical Centre in Kampala, a development that has triggered widespread public concern and renewed scrutiny of the country's healthcare system.

In a statement issued on April 21, 2026, UMA President Dr Frank Asiimwe expressed "profound shock" at the legislator's death and extended condolences to her family, the people of Kalangala, and Parliament.

"While we recognize that life is ultimately in the hands of our Maker, we also understand the deep search for answers when a leader or, indeed, any other person of such vitality is suddenly taken from us," Asiimwe said.

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The doctors' umbrella body emphasized its readiness to support any formal inquiry, saying it would provide technical expertise to ensure the process is grounded in science, transparency, and fairness.

"To ensure clarity and maintain public trust in our healthcare systems, the Association stands ready to provide technical and expert support to any formal inquiry," the statement read.

"We are committed to a transparent process that determines whether the optimal standard of care and professionalism were observed, ensuring the facts are established with scientific integrity and fairness to all parties."

UMA further urged the public and media to exercise restraint as investigations proceed, cautioning against premature conclusions.

"We urge the public to allow any ongoing investigations to proceed without speculation. Our priority is to pursue the truth and continually improve the medical services we provide to all Ugandans," Asiimwe said.

The association also moved to defend medical practitioners, noting that even where professional standards are strictly followed, medical outcomes can sometimes remain unpredictable.

"As a fraternity, we remain unshakeably committed to the highest ethical and professional standards. Our mandate is to ensure the safety and well-being of every patient who entrusts us with their life," the statement added.

"It is, however, a somber reality of medical science that even under the most diligent care and in the most unexpected circumstances, the risk of mortality can never be eliminated."

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UMA underscored the emotional and professional toll such incidents can have on health workers, urging resilience within the profession.

"Losing a life despite your effort should never discourage your resolve to treat the next one," Asiimwe said.

The call for a scientific probe comes at a time of heightened public attention, with growing demands for accountability and clarity surrounding Nakimuli's final moments. Health professionals say such cases must be handled through structured, independent investigations to preserve trust in the medical system.

Nakimuli, who represented Kalangala District in Parliament, was widely regarded as an active and vocal legislator. Her sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief from colleagues, constituents, and the wider public.

"May the family be clothed with comfort and supernatural strength... and may our sister's soul rest in eternal peace," Asiimwe added.

As investigations continue, UMA has reiterated its commitment to supporting the process while strengthening healthcare delivery systems, framing the moment as both a period of mourning and institutional reflection for Uganda's medical fraternity.