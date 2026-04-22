Uganda: NRM Moves to Address Post-Election Grievances As Former Flagbearers

The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement, Richard Todwong, has said the party is reviewing complaints from members--particularly those who lost in the recent elections--in a bid to resolve internal disputes and maintain unity.

Todwong was responding to a wave of grievances from unsuccessful party flag bearers, many of whom allege they faced unfair challenges during both the campaign period and the elections themselves, factors they believe contributed to their defeat.

The ruling party has continued to receive complaints following the conclusion of the elections, with over 150 NRM flag bearers reportedly raising concerns.

These include claims of internal sabotage, lack of facilitation, and external pressure that they say undermined their campaigns.

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Todwong emphasized that the party leadership is committed to engaging all aggrieved members to fully understand the nature of their complaints and find appropriate solutions without alienating any individuals.

"We are yet to study these cases and understand the merits of every complaint, and I am sure at the right time the party will have time to address most of those concerns," he said.

Several affected members have alleged that some individuals within the party actively worked against them, while others pointed to insufficient financial support during campaigns.

There are also concerns that the party has not adequately backed candidates with ongoing election-related court cases.

In response, Todwong noted that the party's legal team will take up the matter, urging complainants to formally submit their cases for review.

"If they can give us copies of the complaints, the directorate of legal affairs of the party will study them and advise accordingly," he explained.

On the more serious allegations of sabotage--particularly claims implicating senior party figures--Todwong stressed the need for substantiated claims.

"We need evidence-based complaints with examples if they are there, and then we shall address them," he said.

"There are things that are administrative in nature--we shall handle those. There are things that are policy in nature--the party CEC will discuss and approve. And then there are things that require the party election commission to address."

The developments highlight growing internal tensions within the NRM following the elections, as the party seeks to balance discipline, transparency, and cohesion amid increasing dissatisfaction from within its own ranks.