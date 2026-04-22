South Africa: Zozibini Tunzi Jobs Top Billing As New Presenter

21 April 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will present Top Billing when the lifestyle show returns, marking her first major television hosting role.
  • The show premieres on Thursday, 30 April at 7pm on S3, with repeats scheduled across S3, SABC1 and SABC Plus weekly.

Zozibini Tunzi is taking on a new role in South African television after being announced as the latest presenter of Top Billing.

The popular lifestyle show is making a comeback, and producers say it will have a fresh feel with new stories and exciting moments.

Tunzi, who became famous worldwide after winning Miss Universe in 2019, is now adding TV presenting to her career.

The show's team says she brings confidence, intelligence and a strong presence, making her a perfect fit for the new season.

She will make her debut on Thursday, 30 April at 7pm on S3.

The show will also repeat on Sundays at 1pm on S3 and Tuesdays at 9:30pm on SABC1 and SABC+.

With Tunzi leading the show, Top Billing is stepping into a new era, with more surprises expected for viewers.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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