Mozambique: Chapo Meets With Xi Jinping

Beijing — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Tuesday met in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who expressed his commitment to Mozambique's development agenda.

According to a note from Chapo's office, the commitment given by the Chinese leader strengthened mutual trust and determination to consolidate strategic partnerships with a direct impact on the lives of Mozambicans.

Chapo promised that his government will continue to make efforts leading towards the economic independence of Mozambique. He invited Chinese businesses to build toll roads in Mozambique.

He wanted Sino-Mozambican relations to shift their emphasis from the political to the economic. Currently, according to data from the Bank of Mozambique, referring to the third quarter of 2025, China is responsible for 1.5 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment in Mozambique, which puts it in sixth place in the list of investors.

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On Monday, in the province of Qinghai, Chapo invited Chinese businesses to build roads in Mozambique. He suggested building toll roads on the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model. The Chinese company would build the road and operate it for 20 or 30 years, recovering its costs through toll gates. Such contracts would be renewable.

"Our political and diplomatic relations are excellent', said Chapo, "Now we want to open a new page in economic and commercial cooperation'.

He took the opportunity to thank President Xi for exempting from tariffs Mozambique and 52 other African countries, under an agreement which takes effect on 31 May.