Namibia Chooses Value Addition Over Raw Exports ... Deepens Ties With China

Namibia is shifting its focus from exporting raw materials to building industries at home, as it deepens ties with China with a strong emphasis on value addition and industrial growth.

This emerged during the recent official visit of international relations and trade minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi to China, where she held talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, both countries agreed to expand cooperation across key sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and technology.

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However, a less highlighted but critical aspect of the discussions is Namibia's push to stop exporting raw materials and instead process them locally.

"Namibia underscored the importance of such cooperation in enhancing the added value of natural resources," the statement said.

She added that this includes "processing, conversion and related downstream cooperation".

This marks a clear shift in Namibia's development strategy, aligning with its broader industrialisation goals under Vision 2030.

The approach is expected to create jobs, strengthen local industries and integrate Namibia more effectively into global supply chains.

Speaking during her visit, Ashipala-Musavyi stressed that Namibia is no longer satisfied with being just a supplier of raw commodities.

"We want to process our agricultural products so that we can begin to export finished goods," she said.

The same principle applies to the mining sector, where Namibia produces resources such as uranium, diamonds and lithium.

"We want to add value to our mineral resources rather than just exporting raw materials," she added.

The minister also used the visit to invite Chinese investors to take advantage of these opportunities.

"We want to invite Chinese businesspeople to increasingly take an interest in Namibia so that we can bring about a positive trade balance," she said.

China, for its part, expressed strong support for Namibia's industrial ambitions.

The joint statement noted that Beijing is ready to assist Namibia in implementing NDP6 and achieving its long-term economic goals.

Another boost to Namibia's plans comes from China's decision to introduce zero-tariff treatment for African exports. Ashipala- Musavyi described this as a major opportunity for Namibian products to access the Chinese market more competitively.

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Beyond trade, both countries reaffirmed their political alignment on global issues, including support for multilateralism and cooperation among developing nations.

Namibia reiterated its support for the one-China policy.

While these positions are consistent with past agreements, the growing emphasis on industrialisation and value addition signals a more strategic phase in Namibia-China relations.

"Our relationship is strong. We have the mineral resources. You have the technology. We come together. We create a win-win situation," Ashipala-Musavyi said.