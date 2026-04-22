Ethiopia: U.S. Moves to Back Ethiopia's Bishoftu Airport Project

Hargeisa — The United States has stepped up engagement with Ethiopia's economic and aviation leadership, seeking to connect the country with American companies and financial partners to support the development of the planned Bishoftu International Airport, according to an official statement.

The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Sarah Troutman held talks with Ethiopia's Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew, focusing on facilitating direct partnerships with U.S. firms capable of delivering large-scale infrastructure projects.

"Today, DAS Sarah Troutman spoke to Ethiopian Minister of Finance Shide and Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin to connect them directly with U.S. companies and financial partners that can help deliver Ethiopia's Bishoftu International Airport," the bureau said in a statement.

The United States described Ethiopia as "a serious commercial partner," emphasizing that American companies bring "exceptional capabilities, quality, and partnership" in complex infrastructure development.

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The planned Bishoftu International Airport, located southeast of Addis Ababa, is expected to serve as a major expansion of Ethiopia's aviation infrastructure, complementing the increasingly congested Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The project is central to Ethiopian Airlines' long-term strategy to maintain its position as Africa's leading carrier and a key global transit hub.

Industry analysts say Washington's involvement signals a broader push to deepen economic ties with Ethiopia through private-sector investment, particularly in aviation, logistics, and transport infrastructure--sectors seen as critical to regional connectivity and trade growth.

The move also highlights growing international competition for infrastructure partnerships across Africa, where global powers are increasingly seeking to expand their economic footprint through strategic projects.

Ethiopian authorities have yet to disclose detailed financing structures or timelines for the Bishoftu airport. However, the project is widely viewed as a cornerstone of the country's ambitions to strengthen its role as a continental aviation hub linking Africa with Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The U.S. engagement reflects an expanding commercial diplomacy approach across Africa, leveraging private investment and technical expertise to support large-scale development initiatives while reinforcing long-term economic partnerships.

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(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)