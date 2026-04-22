Ethiopia: Fears of Possible Escalation of Violence in Tigray

Addis Ababa — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has announced the restoration of a regional parliament, the election of which was one of the triggers for the war in northern Ethiopia.

In a Facebook post, the Front stated that its central committee has decided to reinstate the Tigray Government Assembly, elected by some 2.8 million people and suspended in the name of peace. "This decision has been taken because the federal government is violating the Pretoria Agreement, we were not consulted," said a senior official of the Front who wishes to remain anonymous.

According to local media reports, this has raised fears of a resumption of the bloody conflict between the Ethiopian government and regional forces, which has already claimed at least 600,000 lives between 2020 and 2022. Since then, the country has been governed under the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) of Pretoria, which stipulates a permanent cessation of hostilities between the government and the TPLF.

The agreement was brokered by the African Union and signed in the South African capital, Pretoria, on November 2, 2022 (see Fides, 3/11/2022). It provided for the establishment of a provisional administration for Tigray through dialogue between the two parties, which was to replace the region's elected bodies until new elections could be held. Although the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia for three decades, continues to exert influence at the regional level, it is no longer registered as a political party following the rise of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power.

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The 2020 election was not recognized by the federal authorities, and was one of the triggers for the deadly Tigray war that plunged the region into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 1,300 people died due to shortages of food and medicine. Aid organizations report that up to 80% of the population is in need of emergency assistance, and that funding gaps are putting a massive strain on the healthcare system.