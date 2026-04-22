Uganda: Former Transport Minister Monica Azuba Ntege Dies At 72

Former Minister of Works and Transport, Monica Azuba Ntege, has died.

News of her death was announced on Tuesday by Jovia Namara Tugume, a former Entebbe Municipality aspirant, through her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Ms Monica Azuba Ntege, a former Entebbe Ladies Open winner, former AACT president and former Minister of Works has passed on. May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace," Tugume wrote.

As of press time, further details surrounding her passing had not yet been confirmed.

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Born in 1954 in the Busoga sub-region of eastern Uganda, Ntege was a distinguished engineer and public servant whose career spanned decades across both the private and public sectors.

She attended Gayaza High School before joining Makerere University in 1974, where she graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

Ntege began her professional career at Uganda Commercial Bank and remained with the institution even after its acquisition by Standard Bank in 2002.

She rose through the ranks to become Facilities Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, demonstrating strong leadership in infrastructure and operations management.

Her public service career gained prominence in 2014 when she was appointed to the board of the Uganda National Roads Authority.

Two years later, on June 6, 2016, she was appointed Minister of Works and Transport, replacing John Byabagambi.

She served in that role until December 14, 2019, when she was succeeded by Edward Katumba Wamala.

During her tenure, Ntege oversaw key infrastructure initiatives, including early efforts to guide the revival of Uganda Airlines, which had been liquidated in 2001.

Working with multiple government stakeholders, she contributed to the strategic planning that led to the airline's reinstatement to support tourism and economic growth.

Beyond her ministerial work, Ntege was also recognised in sports circles as a former Entebbe Ladies Open golf champion.

On February 27, 1988, she married the late Mark Kawesa Ntege, who died in 2025. Together they had eight children and at least four grandchildren.

Funeral and burial arrangements are yet to be announced.