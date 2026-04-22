ZANU PF is planning to flood Parliament with over 45,000 written submissions in favour of the highly contested Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3, leaked messages have revealed.

ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa has ordered members of her provincial coordination committee (PCC), district coordination committee (DCC), Members of Parliament under her jurisdiction, traditional leaders and councillors to submit over 45,000 copies by Thursday.

This was captured in a message she posted and sent to provincial members, some of whom are against the amendment but too scared to stand up to her and its intended beneficiary President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is trudging ahead with plans to extend his stay in power by forcing through amendments that will keep him in power beyond the constitutionally mandated two five-year terms.

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With the backing of key members of his faction within Zanu PF, he is seeking a two year extension that will ensure he hangs on until 2030 instead of stepping down at the end of his second and final term in 2028.

"This note serves as a directive to submit to the provincial office signed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 supporting documents by the 23rd of April 2026," said Mliswa in a message shared with NewZimbabwe.com.

"Categories are as follows PCC member 100 copies each, DCC member 50 copies each, MP a minimum of 5,000 copies (to work in liason with traditional leadership and party district) and councillor 100 copies each.

"Our people can use ordinary paper or use attached template."

Mashonaland West province has 14 constituencies, nine of which are under Zanu PF and translates to 45,000 submissions if all of them manage the 5,000 target.

Following the Bill's 90-day public hearings which ended in chaotic fashion a fortnight ago, written submissions are being accepted up until May 17, 2026.

Public hearings were dominated by pro-Mnangagwa voices that were all in favour of the term extension.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), pro-democracy activists and opposition politicians accused Parliament and Zanu PF of choreographing them, giving examples of how they were denied their right to speak, ignored and how participants had to lift their hand in a manner that indicated support for them to be picked.