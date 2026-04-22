Uganda: Kalangala Mourns As Nakimuli's Body Returns Home for Last Time

It was a deeply emotional homecoming on the Ssese Islands as the body of former Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, Hellen Nakimuli, was returned to the community she once served.

At exactly 7pm, the MV Kalangala ferry docked at the island, carrying the remains of the late legislator.

What followed was a slow and somber procession from the landing site to the district headquarters in Kalangala District.

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The journey, which would ordinarily take a shorter time, stretched to nearly two hours as crowds lined the roads to pay their last respects.

Many residents stood in silence, while others broke down in tears as the convoy passed.

Upon arrival at the district headquarters, grief overwhelmed mourners. Wails filled the air as community members struggled to come to terms with the loss of a leader widely described as compassionate, accessible, and deeply committed to her people.

Nakimuli, who served one term in Parliament, is remembered for championing development issues in the island district and advocating for improved livelihoods.

A requiem mass was held shortly after the body was laid at the venue, with religious leaders urging mourners to find strength and unity.

The ceremony drew political leaders, residents, and figures from across the country, all united in honoring her life and service.

Among those who paid tribute was Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, leader of the National Unity Platform, who addressed mourners through an online message.

"Hellen Nakimuli was a dedicated leader who served her people selflessly. Her contribution to the nation will remain a lasting legacy and an inspiration to many," Kyagulanyi said.

Earlier in the day, a special council session was convened in Kalangala District to honor Nakimuli's service, bringing together district leaders and residents to reflect on her impact.

Lina Zedriga, the interim NUP leader, reaffirmed the party's commitment to continuing engagement in the district.

"Nakimuli's work in Kalangala cannot be forgotten. As a party, we remain committed to following up on the issues she cared about deeply," she said.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Kalangala, ensuring that her vision for development and inclusiveness is not lost but carried forward with determination," she added.

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In a deeply personal moment, Rev. Fr. Christopher Walusimbi, Nakimuli's father, addressed mourners alongside family members, acknowledging the pain of the loss while offering words of comfort.

"As a family, we share your sorrow but take pride in her life and service. Nakimuli belonged to all of us, and her values and dedication to Kalangala will live on," he said.

However, the proceedings were not without tension. During the council session, some councillors raised concerns over the lack of clarity surrounding the circumstances of Nakimuli's death, with a section threatening to delay the burial until more information is provided.

"We owe it to the people of Kalangala to be transparent," one councillor said. "Before we proceed with the burial, there must be clear communication about what led to her passing. We cannot simply move forward without addressing these concerns."

Following the official send-off ceremonies in Kalangala, Nakimuli's body was transported back to Kampala for further arrangements.