South Africa: IEC Warns of 'Significant' Risks for Local Elections - South African News Briefs - April 22, 2026

IEC Raises Alarm Over 'Significant' KZN Hurdles Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this week, saying the challenges ahead of 2026's local government elections are significant, reports EWN. Chairperson Mosotho Moepya has told Parliament that although an election date has yet to be proclaimed, the commission is working in earnest to prepare. While the IEC has not elaborated on the challenges it believes need to be addressed ahead of the local government polls in KZN, Moepya said he's concerned and will brief Parliament about this on another occasion. KZNl has a well-known history of political violence and civil unrest. Moepya said engagements are being held with political parties, faith-based organisations and civil society to encourage people to vote.

New Witness Set to Testify at Madlanga Commission

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues its hearings, with a new witness expected to testify on alleged criminal activity in Sedibeng, reports SABC News. The Commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, following allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. It has heard testimony from several witnesses from the South African Police Service as well as the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane Metro Police Departments. The Commission, which was initially given six months to conclude its work, has since been extended until August 2026.

Mayor Criticises Bail Decision for Alleged Drug Dealer with Violent Past

Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants prosecutors to oppose bail for drug dealers with a violent past, reports EWN. This comes after a man who was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of tik in Woodlands, Mitchell's Plain, earlier this month, and was granted R3,000 bail. The man had multiple serious prior offences. Hill-Lewis criticised the National Prosecuting Authority for failing to consider the suspect's record. He argued that such cases should at least be brought before a magistrate.

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