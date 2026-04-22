Somalia Army Chief Visits Frontline Positions in Bay Region

Bardaale — The commander of the Somali National Army, Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, conducted a ground visit to frontline areas in Bardaale district and Awdiinle, in southern Somalia's Bay region, military officials said.

Mahmoud was accompanied by the head of the army's training command, Ahmed Issa Ahmed, along with other senior officers during the tour aimed at assessing the operational readiness of local forces and federal troops stationed in the area.

During the visit, the delegation inspected the Bardaale Gas Camp, a base previously used by infantry and artillery units of the Somali National Army. The commander emphasized the strategic importance of the camp for ongoing security operations in the region.

Mahmoud also met local commanders and community-aligned forces, pledging continued support from federal troops to strengthen operational capacity and address logistical needs.

The Somali military said it is intensifying efforts to accelerate operations against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab in areas under the South West State administration, as authorities seek to improve security and stabilize recently contested territories.