Namibia: Health Ministry Facing Several Corruption Investigations, ACC Confirms

Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) director general Paulus Noa says the Ministry of Health and Social Services is facing multiple ongoing investigations linked to alleged fraudulent activities.

In an interview with The Namibian yesterday, Noa confirmed that the ACC is investigating several cases involving theft and fraud within the ministry, noting that bureaucratic procurement processes complicate efforts to identify those responsible.

"The ministry of health has a lot of fraudulent activities happening but they struggle to find out who is the one doing what," he said.

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Noa added that the ministry has also initiated its own internal investigations into the alleged irregularities.

He cautioned that the investigations are complex, especially since many of the alleged offences are linked to procurement systems.

"We are busy investigating the allegations within the ministry of health. We are trying to connect the dots and trying to find the people who are involved in the matter," Noa said.

He said he is not aware whether the cases under investigation are linked to previously reported incidents within the ministry.

The ACC probe follows revelations last Friday that the health ministry had launched an internal investigation into suspected fraud within the country's pharmaceutical supply chain.

In a media statement, executive director Penda Ithindi says the ministry had uncovered information suggesting that some staff members, particularly at the Central Medical Stores (CMS), may be involved in fraudulent activities.

According to the statement, the alleged activities include manipulation of stock data and the theft and diversion of pharmaceutical supplies within the national supply chain.

"The alleged manipulation of stock level information and the diversion of these life-saving resources severely undermine the ministry's ability to provide adequate healthcare services," the statement reads.

The ministry further alleged that the actions may have been aimed at creating artificial shortages.

"It is further alleged that these actions have resulted in the deliberate creation of artificial shortages, seemingly intended to generate public panic and trigger emergency procurement processes," Ithindi says.

The ministry says it has taken interim measures while investigations continue.

"With immediate effect, the staff members implicated have been formally reassigned away from the specific CMS functions, pending the outcome of the investigation," the statement reads.

It adds that the ministry is working with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and transparent process.

The ministry warns that those found guilty will face disciplinary and criminal action.

"Should the investigation conclude that the implicated individuals are guilty of these fraudulent activities, appropriate disciplinary and criminal proceedings will be instituted, and those responsible will be charged to the full extent of the law," the statement reads.

The latest developments add to a series of controversies surrounding the health ministry's procurement systems.

Last December, a medical supply company owned by businessman Sakaria Johanness was banned from participating in public procurement processes for five years after it was found to have supplied suspected stolen medical equipment.

The decision followed the discovery of missing stock at the CMS in Windhoek, including pallets of syringes.

"On 8 May during a routine inspection at the CMS, the warehouse manager discovered that a storage area previously containing stock was empty, including two pallets of 20ml syringes that were no longer in place," the review panel said in its order.

Investigations later linked consignments delivered by Tokai Investment CC to the missing stock, raising suspicions that the goods originated from the medical stores. Authorities also found that the company had submitted a forged Namibia Revenue Agency good-standing certificate as part of its bid.

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"Based on these allegations, the applicant (Ministry of Health and Social Services) submitted that the respondent (Tokai Investment CC) engaged in fraud, misrepresentation, unethical conduct and non-compliance with procurement obligations, thereby undermining the integrity of the public health supply chain," the review panel said.

The matter was reported to the Namibian Police, and a criminal case was opened.

Previously, Noa announced that nine health ministry officials colluded with Namibian tenderpreneurs to rig medical tenders and manipulate orders worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

A whistleblower tip-off seen by The Namibian identifies several government officials and 23 companies, detailing amounts involved and their links to business people.

The ACC has confirmed investigating the tip-off.