Uganda: Hospital Says MP Nakimuli's Death 'Has Weighed Deeply On Every Member of Our Team'

Alexandra Medical Centre has issued a formal statement amid growing public scrutiny following the death of former Kalangala District Woman MP Helen Nakimuli.

The statement comes more than 48 hours after Nakimuli reportedly failed to wake up from anaesthesia after undergoing what colleagues described as a routine surgical procedure for uterine fibroids.

Nakimuli, who was born in July 1985, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026, shortly after the operation.

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Colleagues had earlier noted that she had reportedly driven herself to the hospital on the day of the procedure, underscoring what many believed to be a minor and low-risk intervention.

Uterine fibroid surgery is widely regarded in medical practice as a common procedure, typically performed to remove non-cancerous growths in the uterus.

Her sudden death has since triggered public concern, speculation, and growing calls for clarity.

In a statement dated April 21, 2026, and signed by Dr Castro Kisuule, the facility expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family while appealing for calm as investigations proceed.

"The passing of Honourable Helen Nakimuli has weighed deeply on every member of our team since we lost her. She was not just a patient; she was a daughter, a leader, and a devoted servant of her people," the statement reads in part.

The hospital emphasised its commitment to ethical medical care, stating that all patients are treated with dignity and professionalism regardless of status.

"We are a family of medical professionals who chose this calling because we care deeply about human life. The loss of any patient is never routine for us. It is always personal," the statement added.

The response comes amid intensifying public debate involving medical professionals, political leaders, and members of the public demanding transparency over the circumstances surrounding her death.

Senior journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala raised questions on whether Parliament or the Uganda Police Force should intervene to compel clearer disclosure from the facility regarding what transpired.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi confirmed that a postmortem conducted at Mulago National Referral Hospital had not yet established a definitive cause of death.

"The pathologists say the cause of death has not been ascertained yet, but further tests are being carried out, including an assessment of the surgery that took place," Ssenyonyi said in a statement shared on X.

The inconclusive findings have fueled widespread online debate, with sections of the public questioning how a reportedly routine procedure could result in death. Others have raised allegations of possible medical negligence, although no official findings have confirmed these claims.

Amid the growing controversy, the Uganda Medical Association has urged restraint, calling on the public to allow investigations to run their course while defending the professionalism of healthcare workers.

In its statement, Alexandra Medical Centre reiterated its openness to Nakimuli's family and pledged continued support throughout the ongoing process.

"We ask for calm, for patience, and above all for prayers for the family of Hon. Nakimuli as they navigate this painful season. May God grant them comfort and peace," the statement concluded.

Born on July 2, 1985, in Lukuba village, Kyamuswa sub-county in Kalangala District, Nakimuli was a politician, legislator, and athlete.

She was the daughter of Christopher Walusimbi, a Greek Orthodox priest, and Maria Nalwanga Walusimbi, a former district councillor.

She studied at Bukasa Primary School, Hormisdallen Primary School in Bweyogerere, Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gayaza for O-Level, and St. Augustine Secondary School in Wakiso, where she served as head girl. She later joined Makerere University for her higher education.

Nakimuli was a member of the National Unity Platform and served as the Woman Representative for Kalangala District in the 11th Parliament of Uganda after defeating Aidah Nabayiga in the 2021 elections.

She also served as Head of Communication and Anti-Corruption within her party.

Beyond politics, she was widely known for her involvement in volleyball, having played since 1998 and captained the women's parliamentary team at the East Africa Parliamentary Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

She was also affiliated with COBAP Volleyball Club.

In her community work, Nakimuli supported widows in legal disputes, donated relief items to vulnerable households, and advocated for the inclusion of island districts such as Buvuma and Namayingo in government programmes like Emyooga.

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She was also honoured with an ecclesiastical medal by His Divine Beatitude Theodore II of Alexandria for her service to the Orthodox Church, Uganda, and humanitarian work.

Mourners gathered in Kalangala on Tuesday described her as a committed and hardworking leader who maintained close ties with her constituents.

Her body has been transported to Kampala for an overnight vigil at the family home. Parliament will hold a formal tribute on Wednesday, April 22, when she will lie in state at Parliament.

A second tribute will be held at the National Unity Platform headquarters in Makerere, Kavule, after which burial is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, in Luweero following a requiem mass at St. Nicholas Cathedral, Namungoona.

Investigations into the exact cause of death are ongoing, with a comprehensive report expected upon completion of further medical and procedural assessments.