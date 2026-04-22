Uganda: Wife of Bobi Wine's Aide Remanded Over SIM Card

The wife of an aide to National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi has been remanded over alleged misuse of a SIM card.

Fauzia Natabi, a 31-year-old businesswoman and resident of Rutete in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, was charged at Kawempe Police Station under CRB 388/2026.

The case draws attention to digital security risks and the growing problem of improperly registered mobile lines.

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The charges, dated April 17, 2026, accuse her of violating Regulation 29(1) of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Regulations, 2023.

According to the charge sheet, Natabi allegedly used a SIM card registered in another person's name between January and March 2026 within Kawempe Division, Kampala.

Police further allege that the number was used to make repeated WhatsApp calls through which the complainant, identified as Ziffah Nagasha, was allegedly harassed and threatened, causing fear for her safety.

Claims circulating in some accounts suggest that Natabi is the wife of Najja Sherif, described as a personal assistant to Robert Kyagulanyi, and that the said aide has been missing for some time.

However, these claims have not been officially confirmed by police or any competent authority, and they do not appear on the formal charge sheet.

Authorities have also not issued any statement linking the case to political activity or any reported disappearance, and investigations remain focused on the alleged communication offences.

Beyond the individual case, the incident has reignited concerns over the widespread misuse of SIM cards registered under other people's identities.

Despite clear legal requirements mandating proper SIM card registration, many users continue to acquire and use lines through informal channels, creating vulnerabilities that authorities say are increasingly being exploited for criminal activity.

Security and communications experts warn that such practices facilitate a range of offences, including anonymous threats and harassment, mobile money fraud, impersonation scams, and the wrongful implication of innocent individuals in criminal investigations.

They also note that SIM card misuse often complicates investigations, slowing down efforts by law enforcement to trace perpetrators.

Under Ugandan law, using a SIM card registered in another person's name is a criminal offence, and authorities have in recent years stepped up enforcement amid rising digital-related crimes.

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Fauzia has been remanded as investigations continue. Police have so far restricted their comments to the charges, without addressing the alleged political connections being circulated in public discourse.

The case now stands as both a legal proceeding and a wider reminder of the risks associated with anonymous digital communication in an increasingly connected society.