Ethiopia, Bangladesh Commit to Deepening Ties Through Expanded Economic Cooperation

Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos held high-level talks with a delegation led by his Bangladesh's counterpart Khalilur Rahman, with both sides agreeing to strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced economic cooperation.

The two ministers discussed ways to expand collaboration across both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, focusing on boosting trade, investment, and broader development partnerships.

Minister Gedion emphasized Ethiopia's sustained economic growth and extended an invitation to Bangladeshi companies to invest in key priority sectors, including renewable energy, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment manufacturing, and wider industrial development.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman reaffirmed his country's strong interest in deepening relations with Ethiopia, particularly by expanding cooperation in trade and investment.

At the conclusion of the discussions, both sides agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a higher level, with enhanced economic cooperation set to serve as the central pillar of future engagement.