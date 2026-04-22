Ethiopia Eyes Regional Logistics Hub As French Firms Explore Major Transport Investments

Addis Ababa — Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime has held discussions with representatives of 40 French business organizations in Ethiopia, focusing on expanding investment opportunities in the country's transport and logistics sectors.

The talks centered on potential areas of collaboration, including the construction of the Bishoftu International Airport, renewable energy transition, digital infrastructure development, and the expansion of logistics corridors.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized ongoing efforts to position Ethiopia as a regional hub for trade and logistics connectivity.

Alemu noted that concrete investment opportunities and partnership frameworks have already been identified to support this ambition.

He further highlighted aviation infrastructure, logistics systems, and renewable energy-powered public transport services as key priority areas for investment.

Representatives of the French business delegation described the opportunities in Ethiopia's transport and logistics sectors as "compelling," expressing strong interest in aviation, logistics, public transportation, and digital infrastructure expansion.

They also revealed that preparations are underway to import 1,000 electric minibuses to Ethiopia, with plans to commence operations in the near future.