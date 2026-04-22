Ethiopia: U.S. Army War College Delegation Appreciates Ethiopia's Regional Role

Addis Ababa — Members of the U.S Army War delegation have expressed their appreciation for Ethiopia's regional role and commended the longstanding relations between the two nations, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Senior military officers and staffs drawn from the United States Army War College, led by Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy, Deputy Commandant and International Affairs Advisor at the National War College, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier today for discussions with senior officials on bilateral and regional issues.

During the visit, Europe and America Affairs Director-General Meles Alem highlighted the more than 120-years relations between Ethiopia and the United States, emphasizing cooperation in political, economic, and social spheres.

He underscored Ethiopia's role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, including contributions to peacekeeping missions in Somalia, South Sudan, and the Darfur region of Sudan.

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The Director-General also noted Ethiopia's role in regional development through infrastructure connectivity, including electricity and water supply, and reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful solutions in the region.

Meles further highlighted the strong partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing as well as the contributions of the Ethiopian diaspora in the United States and the growing number of American investors in Ethiopia.

According to him, both countries have broad opportunities to deepen cooperation in maintaining peace and stability and combating terrorism globally.