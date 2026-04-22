Ethiopia, France Finance Officials Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Support to Reform Agenda

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and France have reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation to support Ethiopia's reform agenda, attract investment, and advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

The commitment was reached during a meeting between Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, and senior officials of the French Treasury on the margins of the Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, according to Ministry of Finance.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral development cooperation, enhancing macroeconomic coordination, and maintaining strong momentum on Ethiopia's comprehensive debt restructuring agenda.

Both sides also exchanged views on closer collaboration through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in support of Ethiopia's reform program and long-term economic stability.

During the discussion Finance Minister Ahmed Shide expressed appreciation for France's consistent and constructive engagement, highlighting its pivotal leadership as Co-Chair of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC).

He underscored France's key role in advancing Ethiopia's debt treatment, including the successful conclusion of the bilateral agreement under the G20 Common Framework, as well as its continued support in ongoing negotiations with private creditors -- critical to restoring debt sustainability and unlocking new financing flows.