Ethiopia, France Finance Officials Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Support to Reform Agenda

21 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and France have reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation to support Ethiopia's reform agenda, attract investment, and advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

The commitment was reached during a meeting between Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, and senior officials of the French Treasury on the margins of the Spring Meetings in Washington D.C, according to Ministry of Finance.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral development cooperation, enhancing macroeconomic coordination, and maintaining strong momentum on Ethiopia's comprehensive debt restructuring agenda.

Both sides also exchanged views on closer collaboration through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in support of Ethiopia's reform program and long-term economic stability.

During the discussion Finance Minister Ahmed Shide expressed appreciation for France's consistent and constructive engagement, highlighting its pivotal leadership as Co-Chair of the Official Creditor Committee (OCC).

He underscored France's key role in advancing Ethiopia's debt treatment, including the successful conclusion of the bilateral agreement under the G20 Common Framework, as well as its continued support in ongoing negotiations with private creditors -- critical to restoring debt sustainability and unlocking new financing flows.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.