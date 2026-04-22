Rwanda: Kagame Discusses Health Cooperation With Gavi, WHO Officials

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, April 21, met with Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and her delegation for discussions focused on ongoing cooperation to strengthen immunisation systems and improve public health outcomes.

They also explored ways to expand equitable access to life-saving vaccines.

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Dr Nishtar and her delegation were in Kigali for the Leap into Gavi 6.0 Readiness Workshop. They also visited Mwulire Health Center and TKMD Rwanda's syringes factory in Rwamagana District as part of her official visit to Rwanda.

She commended the government for its progress in expanding vaccination coverage over the years.

Rwanda and Gavi have maintained a long-standing partnership that has supported access to essential vaccines across the country, including pentavalent, pneumococcal, inactivated polio, rotavirus, HPV, and the hepatitis B birth dose.

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In a separate meeting, President Kagame also held talks with Prof Mohamed Yakub Janabi, Regional Director for Africa at the World Health Organisation, and Dr Brian Chirombo, WHO Country Representative to Rwanda.

Their discussions centred on strengthening collaboration to advance health security and build resilient health systems in Rwanda and across the region.

Janabi, who also attended the Gavi event, has held meetings with other officials, including the Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.

"Rwanda's progress in primary health care and universal health coverage continues to demonstrate how strong leadership, sustained investment and system strengthening deliver improved health outcomes," he said after his meeting with Kagame.

"WHO remains committed to supporting these efforts."