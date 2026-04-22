Rwanda: Govt Mandates 30% Electric Vehicles in Public Procurement

The Ministry of Infrastructure has directed all government institutions to ensure that at least 30 per cent of vehicles they procure are fully electric, in a new push to accelerate Rwanda's transition to clean mobility and cut emissions from the transport sector.

In a circular dated April 14, Minister of State for Infrastructure Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye instructed all Chief Budget Managers to align vehicle acquisition plans with the country's Sustainable Public Procurement Policy.

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The directive comes amid rising fuel prices that have increased pressure on public spending. Petrol prices climbed to Rwf2,938 per litre on April 16, up from Rwf2,303 earlier in the month, which itself had risen from Rwf1,989.

Diesel prices increased from Rwf1,948 to Rwf2,205 per litre on April 3 and have remained at that level in the latest revision.

"Accordingly, all public institutions are required to ensure that at least 30 per cent of vehicles procured are fully electric vehicles, effective from the signature date of this circular letter," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the measure is part of broader efforts to promote sustainable and clean mobility solutions, while strengthening green growth and climate resilience.

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Institutions have been instructed to strictly comply with the requirement in their procurement plans. In cases where calculations result in less than one vehicle or require rounding, priority must be given to purchasing an electric vehicle.

"Any exception to this requirement must be strongly justified and shall be subject to prior approval by the Ministry of Infrastructure," the directive added.

The government has in recent years introduced a range of incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. EVs are currently fully exempt from taxes until June 30, 2028, including import duty, excise duty, and Value Added Tax (VAT) on both vehicles and charging equipment.

The policy is expected to lower long-term transport costs for government institutions while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. It also aligns with national targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions and build a low-carbon economy.

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Analysts say the government's procurement shift could play a catalytic role in expanding the EV market by creating predictable demand, encouraging private sector investment in charging infrastructure, and accelerating the overall transition to e-mobility.