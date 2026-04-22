Rwanda: Why Some Refrigerants Are Being Phased Out in Rwanda

The government has identified a list of refrigerants, substances used in cooling systems that either deplete the ozone layer or contribute significantly to climate change, as part of a broader push to tighten control over their use and trade.

The move is aimed at equipping customs officials and other enforcement officers with the tools needed to better monitor, regulate and ultimately phase out harmful cooling gases.

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The refrigeration and air-conditioning sector plays a critical role in food preservation, health services, agriculture and economic development.

However, many commonly used refrigerants, particularly ozone-depleting substances and those with high Global Warming Potential have significant environmental impacts, including ozone layer depletion and climate change.

Deborah Nibagwire, the National Focal Person for the Montreal Protocol at the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), said these efforts will enable Rwanda to reduce the consumption of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), especially HCFC-22, to zero by 2030.

An initial survey indicates the need to reduce approximately 4,100 tonnes of such substances. Scientists estimate that one tonne of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) can have the same warming effect as 1,430 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which entered into force in 2019, aims to reduce global consumption of HFCs by more than 85% by 2049. This reduction is expected to prevent the release of over 80 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by 2050.

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By gradually phasing down these substances under the Montreal Protocol, the initiative could help avoid up to 0.5°C of global warming by the end of the century, while continuing to protect the ozone layer. Overall, these efforts will contribute to achieving the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global temperature rise to well below 2°C.

Nibagwire noted that Rwanda has compiled a list of substances to be phased out or phased down due to their harmful effects on the ozone layer.

The Ministerial Order governing substances that deplete the ozone layer or may contribute to climate change (Articles 4, 5 and 8) states: "Except when authorised by the Authority, it is prohibited to produce, import, export, use or sell controlled substances, as well as equipment or products that contain or rely on such substances."

It is also prohibited to produce, import, export, use or sell phased-out substances, including equipment or products that contain or depend on them, as provided under the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer, as amended and ratified by Presidential Order in 2017.

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The list of phased-out and phased-down substances outlines various chemical compounds, their formulas, atmospheric lifetimes and timelines for elimination under the Montreal Protocol in both developed and developing countries.

These include chlorofluorocarbons as well as methyl bromide (CH₃Br) and methyl chloride (CH₃Cl).

Many CFCs have long atmospheric lifetimes, ranging from about 45 to 1,700 years and were phased out earlier, around 1994 in developed countries and by 2010 in developing countries. Halons and methyl chloroform followed similar timelines.

HCFCs, which are transitional substitutes, have later phase-out targets--typically around 2030 for developed countries and up to 2040 for developing countries. In contrast, HFCs generally have shorter atmospheric lifetimes and, in many cases, do not yet have fixed phase-out dates, although some are subject to phasedown measures.

Rwanda phased out CFCs in 2010 and has been implementing the Hydrochlorofluorocarbon Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP) since 2013. Reduction targets for HCFCs were set at 10% in 2015, 35% in 2020 and 67.5% by 2025.

Failure to phase out these substances could lead to serious risks, including food shortages, as increased ultraviolet radiation disrupts plant growth and reduces crop productivity. Ozone depletion also contributes to biodiversity loss, threatening both plants and wildlife.

For humans, the impacts include increased risks of skin cancer, cataracts, weakened immune systems, DNA damage and lung diseases, as ultraviolet radiation damages biomolecules such as lipids, proteins and nucleic acids.

Basile Seburikoko, Technical Director at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold-chain (ACES), said commonly used alternatives to HFCs include propane (R290), isobutane (R600a), ammonia (R717) and carbon dioxide (R744).

"These refrigerants are cost-effective, have low Global Warming Potential and offer high energy efficiency compared to their fluorinated counterparts," he said.

Low Global Warming Potential substances are promoted under agreements such as the Kigali Amendment because they help mitigate climate change while ensuring cooling systems, such as refrigerators and air conditioners remain effective.

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Annual quotas

The country has been gradually reducing imports of these gases, with traders allocated annual quotas to ensure compliance and complete elimination required by 2030.

By 2020, the country had already reduced HCFC imports by 54% compared to 2010 levels.

Applications for annual import quotas of controlled substances for the following year must be submitted no later than November 30 each year.

Applicants must demonstrate proper management of controlled substances imported during the previous year.

Imported or exported controlled substances and equipment containing them must be clearly labelled, indicating their nature, composition and associated risks, and be accompanied by certificates of origin and safety data sheets.

Anyone intending to recover, maintain, repair, reclaim or recycle controlled substances and related equipment must comply with relevant laws and regulations, guided by standards established by the Authority.