Rwanda: Why Gas Retailers Are Charging Different Prices Across Rwanda

Consumers of cooking gas are paying varying prices across the country, depending on retailers' supply chains and business models, The New Times has learnt.

Globally, cooking gas, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has become more expensive due to the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted supply routes and heightened concerns over production.

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Economies in Africa and Asia that rely heavily on imports are struggling to secure supplies, even at higher prices, with foreign exchange fluctuations adding further pressure.

In Rwanda, the March 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that the category "Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels" rose by 14.6 per cent year-on-year.

Across different locations, consumers are experiencing the impact unevenly.

In Muyumbu Sector, Rwamagana District, the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has climbed from Rwf21,000 to about Rwf28,000. In other parts of the district, a 6kg cylinder is selling at around Rwf13,500, a 12kg at Rwf27,000, and a 15kg at Rwf34,000.

"I bought a 12kg cylinder at Rwf28,000 yesterday," said Diane Cyuzuzo, a resident of Akubugingo Village, noting that charcoal, an alternative--also varies in price depending on quality.

In Kabuga, Gasabo District, a 12kg cylinder costs around Rwf27,000. Retailers attribute this to transport costs.

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"We source the gas from Rwamagana. Transport costs are high because of the distance," said retailer Antoine Maniragaba.

In Huye District, prices have similarly increased, with a 12kg cylinder rising from Rwf22,000 to Rwf28,000.

By contrast, gas sold at SP petrol stations is generally cheaper. According to Societe Petroliere (SP) Ltd, the retail price is Rwf1,945 per kilogramme--equivalent to Rwf23,340 for a 12kg cylinder. Other prices include Rwf11,670 for 6kg, Rwf29,175 for 15kg, Rwf38,900 for 20kg, and Rwf73,910 for 38kg cylinders.

Most of the gas sold by SP is imported from the United Arab Emirates.

The price difference largely comes down to distribution models. SP sells directly to consumers through its stations, while independent retailers often purchase gas through wholesalers and factor in transport, storage, and operating costs.

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"Customers pay for convenience," said Liban Mugabo, The Managing Director of Safe Gas Rwanda. "Neighbourhood retailers are closer and may even offer credit, while reaching a petrol station may require transport."

Retailers also note that SP cylinders can be more expensive when resold outside the company's stations under wholesale arrangements.

Regulators, including the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority, the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, say they no longer set standard prices for cooking gas.

On April 21, the Ministry of Trade and Industry warned of rising petroleum prices and urged consumers to report malpractice via toll-free numbers 3739 and 9899.

Lessons from the LPG squeeze

Experts say the current price volatility highlights the urgency of investing in alternative energy sources.

Mugabo pointed to compressed natural gas (CNG) as a viable solution, citing the ongoing Gasmeth project in Karongi District.

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"We must treat this LPG crisis as a signal to accelerate alternatives. Implementation must match the urgency of the market," he said.

He argued that locally produced gas could shield Rwanda from global price shocks tied to dollar-denominated LPG and disruptions in key shipping routes such as the Red Sea.

CNG could also cut industrial fuel costs by 30 to 40 per cent, boosting the competitiveness of locally produced goods.

Demand for LPG, he added, has become inelastic, reflecting its growing role as an essential household energy source, particularly in urban areas.

Meanwhile, infrastructure development is underway. The Rusororo LPG Bulk Storage Terminal has already installed two tanks with a combined capacity exceeding 200,000 litres (100 tonnes).

ALSO READ: Rwandans could start using methane gas for cooking in 2027

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Push for local gas production

Rwanda is also advancing plans to produce methane gas domestically from Lake Kivu.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, households could begin using methane for cooking as early as 2028.

Stephen Tierney, CEO of Gasmeth Group, said the project is under construction, with key components already in production.

"We are on schedule and engaging industries to transition to this fuel," he said, adding that commissioning is expected in the third quarter of 2028 after funding challenges are resolved.

The project will prioritise high-energy users such as schools, which account for 45 per cent of firewood consumption nationwide.

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It is expected to produce about 40 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with 35-40 per cent allocated for cooking.

Gasmeth Energy Ltd holds a 25-year concession to extract methane from Lake Kivu, which contains an estimated 60-70 cubic kilometres of the gas, of which 44.7 cubic kilometres are recoverable. Methane from the lake is already used for electricity generation.