Zimbabwe's King Munhumutapa Threatens Legal Action On Anyone Who Questions His Title, Calls Him an Impostor

TIMOTHY Chiminya, the High Court confirmed King Munhumutapa, has threatened legal action on anyone who will henceforth question his title, call him an impostor or say he is self-proclaimed.

Chiminya who was declared Mambo Munhumutapa by the High Court in September 2022, in his case against the Ministry of Local Government, has constantly had to face questions around his jurisdiction and appointment.

He claims to have been appointed by ancestral spirits and commands authority over a 'Zimbabwe Kingdom.'

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"I, King Munhumutapa/Monomutapa warn that anyone claiming that I am self-proclaimed or an impostor via newspapers, social media or any other platform, will face legal action and be held liable for defamation," said Chiminya in a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com

"I also warn that anyone claiming to be or referring to themselves as King Munhumutapa without my authorisation will be held liable and face legal action."

The same letter was delivered to the Justice Ministry, Attorney General's Office, Constitutional Court.

Mutapa Empire existed between the 15th century until its disintegration in 1760 due to civil wars and eventual conquest by the Portuguese in 1888.

It covered the larger part of modern day Zimbabwe, stretched into Botswana towards the Kalahari desert and to the east extended towards the Indian ocean.

It was founded by King Nyatsimba, Mutota or Nemasengere, son to King Chimubatamatosi of Great Zimbabwe, who was of the Nzou Samanyanga totem.

Chiminya's insistence that he is the reincarnate Munhumutapa or Mwene Mutapa has over the past four years created problems for the political establishment and himself.

State security agents have sought to silence him while he has found himself behind bars for it.

In 2024 he was jailed for undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been referred to as Munhumutapa too by his fanatics. He was eventually released and cleared of all charges.

He followed that up with a letter to the Local Government ministry demanding backdated payments similar to the ones given to traditional chiefs.