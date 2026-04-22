South Africa: IFP to Mark Freedom Day With a Call to Defend Democracy and Restore Good Governance

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), led by its President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, together with members of the Party's National Executive Committee (NEC), will on Monday, 27 April 2026, commemorate Freedom Day at the Banquet Hall in Westonaria, Gauteng Province.

At a time when South Africa's democratic gains are under increasing strain, this commemoration will serve as both a reflection and a rallying point. President Hlabisa will deliver the keynote address, setting out the IFP's firm commitment to defending the Constitution, restoring ethical leadership, and advancing a capable, people-centred state.

His address will speak directly to the unfinished business of freedom -- confronting governance failures, deepening accountability, and ensuring that the promise of 1994 translates into real opportunity, dignity, and service delivery for all South Africans.

As the nation marks Freedom Day, the IFP will honour the sacrifices of those who fought for liberation, while reaffirming its historic and ongoing role as a principled voice for integrity, stability, and community-driven development since its founding in 1975.

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Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important national reflection and political engagement.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Banquet Hall, Westonaria, Gauteng Province.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029