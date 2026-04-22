South Africa: IFP to Mark Freedom Day With a Call to Defend Democracy and Restore Good Governance

21 April 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), led by its President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, together with members of the Party's National Executive Committee (NEC), will on Monday, 27 April 2026, commemorate Freedom Day at the Banquet Hall in Westonaria, Gauteng Province.

At a time when South Africa's democratic gains are under increasing strain, this commemoration will serve as both a reflection and a rallying point. President Hlabisa will deliver the keynote address, setting out the IFP's firm commitment to defending the Constitution, restoring ethical leadership, and advancing a capable, people-centred state.

His address will speak directly to the unfinished business of freedom -- confronting governance failures, deepening accountability, and ensuring that the promise of 1994 translates into real opportunity, dignity, and service delivery for all South Africans.

As the nation marks Freedom Day, the IFP will honour the sacrifices of those who fought for liberation, while reaffirming its historic and ongoing role as a principled voice for integrity, stability, and community-driven development since its founding in 1975.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important national reflection and political engagement.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Banquet Hall, Westonaria, Gauteng Province.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.