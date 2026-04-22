Namibia: Drugs Worth N$260 000 Found in Delivery Truck Outside Otjiwarongo

22 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police arrested an Outjo resident on Tuesday after discovering mandrax and cannabis valued at N$259 100 inside a delivery truck on the Otjiwarongo-Outjo road.

Head of community policing in the Otjozondjupa region senior inspector Maureen Mbeha says the bust comprised 999 mandrax tablets worth about N$120 000, and three large parcels of cannabis worth about N$139 100.

A resident of Outjo's Kap en Bou informal area was arrested in connection with the transportation of the illegal substances.

"He is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court this week once he is formally charged," Mbeha says.

The suspect (35) is facing charges of possession and dealing in both mandrax and cannabis, she says.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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