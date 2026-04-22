South Africa: Water and Sanitation Committee Warns Budget Cuts Could Worsen Water Crisis

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation this week warned that budget cuts could worsen the water interruptions many residents are subjected to, particularly in provinces such as Gauteng.

The committee noted this as a significant risk because a reduced budget would mean less money for maintenance and upgrades to critical water infrastructure.

During a briefing by the department on its Annual Performance Plan for the 2026/27 financial year, the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Leon Basson, said reducing the department's budget from R23 billion to R21 billion comes at the worst possible time. "South Africa is already facing a serious water crisis. Cutting the budget now will only make the situation worse and could have serious consequences for communities and the economy," he said.

The committee warned that, in addition to slower repairs to ageing water infrastructure, less funding could result in more delays in building new water systems such as dams, more frequent water disruptions and increased pressure on municipalities already struggling to provide basic services.

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Members noted that cities such as the City of Johannesburg are already losing large amounts of water due to leaks that result from poor maintenance of pipes and other water infrastructure. Fixing these challenges will require sustained investment.

The committee also pointed out that the growing demand for water means the country will need to expand its water supply. Among the available options are desalination and the reuse of treated water. However, these solutions are expensive and require long-term planning and funding. The committee stressed that cutting investment now will only exacerbate the problem. "Reducing funding in the middle of a crisis does not fix it, it makes it worse," said Mr Basson.

The committee was also concerned about the slow pace of addressing water challenges by the department and in municipalities. Members noted that the department could not provide clear evidence of progress on commitments made at the 2025 Water and Sanitation Indaba and that, in some municipalities, water revenue management remains poor.

The committee called for better coordination across government to address the water crisis. It urged the department and the newly established National Water Crisis Committee to urgently prioritise investment in water infrastructure.