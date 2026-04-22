Somalia: Ted Cruz Signals Trump May Recognize Somaliland

Hargeisa, April 22 (Horn Diplomat) — Senator Ted Cruz expressed strong optimism that President Donald Trump will recognize Somaliland before the end of his term, highlighting growing momentum in Washington for deeper engagement with the Republic of Somaliland.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Africa Subcommittee hearing on U.S. counterterrorism strategy, Cruz described Somaliland as "exactly the kind of partner the United States should be encouraging," pointing to its stability and cooperation on regional security.

Cruz said Somaliland represents "a stable, capable, and willing partner advancing U.S. national security interests," emphasizing its strategic position along the Gulf of Aden, a key maritime corridor linking the Red Sea to global trade routes.

He highlighted Somaliland's role in counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations, as well as its growing cooperation with United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), including engagements involving senior U.S. military officials such as General Dagvin Anderson.

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"I have a high level of optimism that President Trump will recognize Somaliland," Cruz said, adding that such a move "would enhance U.S. national security."

The senator also underscored Somaliland's alignment with U.S. allies, including Taiwan and Israel, at a time of increasing geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa and the wider Red Sea region.

He noted that Israel's recognition of Somaliland in December 2025 marked a significant shift, reinforcing the territory's growing strategic relevance and encouraging broader international engagement.

Analysts say the remarks reflect a shift in U.S. policy discussions from longstanding caution to a more pragmatic approach that weighs Somaliland's stability, democratic governance, and geographic importance against regional security priorities.

Somaliland reclaimed its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained relative stability and functioning democratic institutions for more than three decades. While it has yet to achieve broad international recognition, growing diplomatic and security engagement with international partners continues to elevate its profile on the global stage.

Cruz's comments are likely to add to ongoing debate in Washington over the future of U.S. policy in the Horn of Africa, particularly as competition intensifies with China for influence across key maritime and strategic corridors.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)