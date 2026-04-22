Southern Africa: A Fresh Continental Resolution Flags Rising Repression, Digital Interference, and Weak Legal Commitments As Key Threats to Credible Polls Across 12 Countries.

Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA)

This statement was originally published on cipesa.org on 20 April 2026.

The Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) welcomes the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) adoption of the Resolution on Elections in Africa in 2026 - ACHPR/Res. 655, which calls on all Member States to uphold human rights, the rule of law, and democratic governance.

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The resolution comes at a time when several African countries are experiencing democratic regression, marked by harassment of opposition politicians and civil society actors, and mistrust in electoral processes.

With 12 countries - Algeria, Benin, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Republic of the Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, and Zambia - scheduled to hold elections in 2026, the resolution provides a timely reminder to governments to ensure that elections are free, fair, and transparent, with the playing field levelled for all contestants.

Resolution 655 builds on existing regional instruments that seek to promote democratic governance on the continent. The main instrument is the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance , which has been ratified by 39 out of 55 AU member states. Notably, some countries that are preparing to hold elections, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of the Congo, are yet to ratify the Charter on Democracy, raising concerns about alignment with its standards.

The resolution also complements the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, whose article 9 calls for the inclusive participation of women in political and electoral processes.

Elections in the Digital Age

A notable strength of Resolution 655 is its recognition of the evolving digital landscape and its impact on electoral integrity. In line with Resolution ACHPR.Res. 580(LXXVIII)2024 on Internet Shutdowns and Elections in Africa, this new resolution re-echoes the need to respect internet freedoms, including freedom of expression and access to information, which are core to the conduct of free and democratic elections. Moreover, the resolution notes with concern, the human rights violations that were perpetuated in Tanzania and Cameroon, and the disruptions in Guinea-Bissau, during their elections in 2025.

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The resolution also highlights emerging risks associated with the use of Artificial Intelligence, misinformation and disinformation, all of which can compromise electoral integrity.

CIPESA stands in solidarity with the Commission's call to end repression against voters, civil society, journalists, and opposition actors. We call upon all member states, particularly those holding elections in 2026, to implement the recommendations and ensure inclusive, rights-respecting electoral processes.