Zimbabwe: U.S. Commits to Deepen Trade Ties With Zimbabwe

Discover moreBusiness directory listingsLocal food productsHealth community newsTHE United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen trade ties with Zimbabwe by scaling up relevant exchange programs between the two nations.

The remarks were echoed during the third edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Innovators Forum.

Running under the theme, "Connected Economies, Competitive Industries" the ZITF 66th edition of the annual multi-sectorial trade show is being held at the ZITF Centre in Bulawayo.

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The Innovators Forum brings together emerging entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and institutions to showcase local innovation and strengthen business networks that drive economic transformation.

US envoy Ambassador Pamela Tremont told the Forum that competitive industries depend on strong connections across borders, sectors, and generations.

"Today's theme - Connected Economies, Competitive Industries - could not be more relevant. In 2026, no economy thrives in isolation. The most competitive industries are those that connect: connecting ideas to markets, connecting talent to opportunity, and connecting local innovation to global impact," she said.

The US envoy said American leadership in innovation is rooted in open networks that encourage experimentation, reward risk-taking and connect entrepreneurs to capital and mentorship.

"The United States remains deeply committed to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship through our exchange programs. Collaboration with local institutions like ZB Bank makes these initiatives meaningful," she said.

Through the U.S. Speaker Program, the U.S. Embassy in Harare facilitated the participation of American expert Bronwyn Morgan, who delivered insights on artificial intelligence, drone technologies, and entrepreneurship.

Her engagements with local innovators and technology hubs highlighted how American innovation can support scalable, market-driven solutions across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The United States' contends that engagement at the Innovators Forum signals a strategic focus on high-impact alliances that promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and private sector growth.

"By building connections between American expertise and Zimbabwean ingenuity, these efforts aim to expand economic opportunity, strengthen bilateral trade, and support long-term, sustainable mutual economic prosperity," the US mission added.