Zimbabwe: International Lawyer Bodies Oppose Judicial Reforms, Warn of Threat to Democracy

22 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

International organisations representing lawyers have opposed the planned scrapping of the current system of selecting judges, saying this erodes the independence of the judiciary and threatens democracy.

Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 3, the government aims to amend the constitution to allow the president absolute power to handpick judges, among a coterie of alterations to the constitution.

In a statement, the organisations said the proposed change in judicial appointments erodes the independent operations of the judiciary and lawyers.

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"In this context, the undersigned organisations are deeply concerned about the proposed amendments to the Zimbabwean Constitution which seek to further erode constitutional safeguards of judicial independence and undermine the separation of powers and democratic process.

"The obligation to protect judicial independence and lawyers' freedom to practise, freedom of expression and lawyer-client confidentiality are set out in international treaties to which Zimbabwe is a party, including the ICCPR and African Charter on Human and People's Rights, as well as the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, and the Zimbabwean Constitution," read the statement.

The government has defended the changes to the judicial appointments, with the Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, saying the current system has opened doors for the nomination of "criminals for judges".

The criticism of the government by the lawyer bodies follows the parliamentary hearings on the bill, which turned chaotic in Harare where human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was assaulted by suspected ZANU PF supporters.

The lawyers called for investigations into the assault.

"Conduct a prompt and independent investigation into the actions against Mr Coltart and take all necessary measures to ensure his safety and the return of his phone.

"Cease all harassment and improper interference with lawyers and judges in the course of their professional duties, including exercising their right to freedom of expression," the statement added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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