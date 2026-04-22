Zimbabwe: Munhumutapa Draw Set for Wednesday, As Multimillion Dollar Tournament Finally Kicks Off

THE draw for Zimbabwe Football Association's (ZIFA) multimillion dollar Munhumutapa FA Cup is set for Wednesday with preliminary round games kicking off at the weekend.

Draws will be conducted across all four regions (Northern, Southern, Central and Eastern) with ZIFA Division One and Two teams battling in the first and second rounds before involvement of premier league teams.

The US$5 million tournament, structured in like the English FA Cup, will see similar competitions in the women's, futsal, beach and junior football.

According to the tournament organisers, the format is designed to bridge the gap between amateur grassroots football and the professional tiers.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi said these competitions are not just about winning trophies.

"They are about creating opportunity, restoring structure, and ensuring that every young player in Zimbabwe has a clear pathway to grow within the game," he said.

In the 2026 edition women's category, the draw will facilitate matches between top-flight PSL clubs and Division 1 teams.

The edition has introduced substantial financial stakes, with the winner of the men's tournament set to receive $1 million.

The champions of the women's division will be awarded $200,000.