Malawi: Macra DG Nkoloma Says ICT Awards Have Been Positioned to Export Malawi's Talent and Fix Forex Crisis

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma has positioned the National ICT Innovation Awards as a strategic tool to turn Malawi's untapped digital talent into a powerful export engine--one capable of generating much-needed foreign exchange.

Speaking in Lilongwe at the launch of the awards, Nkoloma made it clear that MACRA is shifting from being a traditional regulator to becoming a driving force behind Malawi's digital revolution.

"We cannot remain a passive regulator while the economy struggles with forex shortages," Nkoloma said. "MACRA must become a centre-piece of the digital transformation that produces real economic value."

At the core of this shift is a simple but urgent problem: Malawi is not generating enough foreign exchange. While government has long relied on traditional exports, Nkoloma argues that the future lies in exporting ideas, platforms and digital solutions.

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"This is where innovation comes in," he said. "When we export innovation, we are exporting talent, skills and intellectual property. That is how modern economies are building wealth--and Malawi cannot afford to be left behind."

The ICT Innovation Awards, organised by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority, have attracted 226 entries, with 20 innovations shortlisted. The projects span key sectors including agriculture, health, education and finance--areas with strong potential for scalable digital solutions.

But Nkoloma acknowledged a persistent bottleneck: Malawian innovators are creating, but not commercialising.

"Too many brilliant ideas remain trapped at concept level," he said. "They lack exposure, investment and access to international markets where real value is created."

The awards, he explained, are designed to break that cycle--connecting innovators to global investors, partners and platforms that can turn local ideas into exportable products.

"The top innovators will not just win awards--they will gain access to international markets. That is deliberate," Nkoloma stressed. "We are building a pipeline from innovation to enterprise, and from enterprise to forex generation."

He added that this approach is part of a broader MACRA strategy to reposition the ICT sector as a non-traditional export base.

"For too long, we have looked at exports in physical terms--tobacco, tea, minerals. But the global economy is shifting. Digital products cross borders instantly, and they generate forex without the constraints of logistics," he said.

Information and Digitalisation Minister Shadric Namalomba echoed the urgency, noting that forex shortages remain at the centre of Malawi's economic difficulties.

"To generate that forex, we need innovators who can compete beyond our borders," Namalomba said. "Digital entrepreneurship is no longer optional--it is central to our economic strategy."

For Nkoloma, the message is sharper: innovation must translate into income.

"This is not about celebrating ideas," he said. "It is about building businesses that create jobs, earn foreign exchange and strengthen the economy."

International partners are already taking note. Naito Yasushi observed that Malawi's innovation ecosystem shows promise, especially as global economies increasingly rely on technologies such as artificial intelligence.

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"The level of innovation here is competitive," Naito said. "With the right exposure, these solutions can attract global partnerships and investment."

Analysts say Malawi's narrow export base and heavy reliance on imports have long strained forex reserves, making diversification urgent. In that context, Nkoloma's push signals a deliberate pivot--one that places digital innovation at the centre of economic recovery.

And for MACRA, the transformation is institutional as much as it is economic.

"We are redefining our role," Nkoloma said. "We are not just regulating the digital space--we are building it, shaping it and using it to unlock Malawi's economic potential."

If successful, the strategy could mark a turning point: from exporting raw commodities to exporting ideas--and from chronic forex shortages to a digitally driven economy.