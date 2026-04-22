Malawi: Degrees Cancelled - How Weak Admissions and Unaccredited Programmes Triggered University of Lilongwe Crackdown

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling degrees awarded to some 2025 graduates from the University of Lilongwe (UNILIL), citing fundamental breaches of academic standards and admissions rules.

At the heart of the decision is a blunt reality: students were admitted and graduated through pathways that did not meet Malawi's minimum higher education requirements.

NCHE found that UNILIL enrolled students into degree programmes using an ABMA Level 4 Diploma combined with just two additional years of schooling--an entry route the regulator does not recognise as equivalent to the required Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) standard.

This, the Council argues, effectively bypassed the nationally mandated benchmark of six MSCE credits, including English, undermining academic readiness from the very first year of study.

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Worse still, some of the affected programmes themselves lacked full accreditation. In simple terms, students were pushed through courses that had not been fully vetted for quality--raising serious questions about curriculum integrity, teaching standards, staffing capacity and assessment credibility.

The cancellation, therefore, is not administrative--it is corrective.

NCHE has ordered that all affected graduates must return to school for an additional two years to complete the missing academic components before their degrees can be validly re-awarded.

The regulator has also immediately shut down all unaccredited programmes at UNILIL, signalling zero tolerance for institutions operating outside approved academic frameworks.

Education analyst Benedicto Kondowe says the decision exposes deeper structural problems in the sector.

"This is what happens when institutions prioritise enrolment over standards," he said. "You end up producing qualifications that cannot be trusted."

According to Kondowe, the crisis is rooted in three key failures: weak institutional governance, financial pressure to expand enrolment at any cost, and past regulatory leniency that allowed non-compliance to grow unchecked.

He warns that the damage goes beyond affected students.

"When degrees lose credibility, employers begin to question the competence of graduates. International partners lose confidence. In the end, it is the country's human capital that suffers," he said.

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NCHE's action follows its 48th ordinary meeting on March 13, 2026, where it issued a firm warning: no institution should run a programme for more than two years without accreditation, and no student should graduate from an unaccredited course.

UNILIL's case appears to have crossed both lines.

The crackdown is part of a broader enforcement push, with NCHE tightening oversight across universities--renewing some accreditations, restricting others and rejecting new programmes that fail to meet standards.

Kondowe argues the move, though painful, is necessary.

"It forces institutions to meet minimum requirements in teaching, infrastructure and staffing before admitting students. That is how you protect the value of a degree," he said.

Still, the fallout is severe. Students who believed they had completed their education must now return to the classroom, raising questions about accountability and whether institutions are being transparent enough about the status of their programmes.

NCHE insists the responsibility lies squarely with universities.

"Institutions must clearly communicate the accreditation status of their programmes," the Council said, while urging parents and students to verify credentials before enrolling.

The message from the regulator is unmistakable: admission standards are non-negotiable, accreditation is mandatory, and any shortcut--no matter how convenient--will ultimately be exposed.

In the end, this is a warning shot to the entire higher education sector: cut corners on quality, and the cost will be paid in cancelled degrees, broken trust and a damaged national reputation.