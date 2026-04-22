Malawi: Inflation Drops to Lowest Since 2022--but Pressure Still Bites Malawians

Malawi's inflation rate has slowed to its lowest level in over two years, offering a measure of relief on paper, but the reality for many households remains far from comfortable as underlying cost pressures persist.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, headline inflation for March eased to 23.8 percent, down from 24.1 percent in February. Food inflation also declined to 20.0 percent from 20.8 percent, largely driven by falling maize prices, while non-food inflation edged up to 30.7 percent from 30.0 percent, highlighting continued pressure outside basic food items.

Government attributes the easing inflation to lower food prices, particularly a significant drop in maize costs. A 50kg bag of maize, which previously ranged between K70,000 and K90,000, is now selling at K38,000 to K45,000, with prices remaining relatively stable for nearly four months. This has been a key factor in pulling overall inflation downward.

However, beneath the headline improvement lies a more complex and less reassuring picture. Rising non-food inflation signals that the cost of living remains high, especially in areas such as transport, electronics, and agricultural inputs like fertiliser. The impact of earlier fuel price increases--estimated at 41 percent--is still filtering through the economy, pushing up everyday expenses.

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Transport costs, in particular, continue to weigh heavily on consumers. Minibus fares currently range between K1,000 and K1,500, effectively offsetting some of the gains households may be experiencing from lower food prices.

Economist Paul Kwengwere captured this tension, describing the drop as more of a "statistical technicality" than a real improvement in living standards. He noted that any savings made on maize are quickly absorbed by higher transport costs, leaving many families feeling little difference in their daily expenses.

On the policy side, the Reserve Bank of Malawi maintains that the decline is a positive signal. Deputy Governor Kisu Simwaka said the trend is largely driven by lower food prices and could continue as the harvest season improves supply conditions.

Looking ahead, government projects inflation could ease further to around 17.4 percent in 2026, while the African Development Bank offers a slightly more cautious estimate of around 20 percent.

Yet, key risks remain firmly in place. Exchange rate pressures continue to affect the cost of imported goods, while fuel-related shocks and structural inefficiencies in the economy threaten to reverse gains. The gap between easing food prices and rising non-food costs underscores a broader challenge: inflation may be slowing, but the cost of living crisis is far from over.

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For many Malawians, the numbers may be improving--but the struggle to make ends meet continues.