South Africa: Media Alert - Select Committee On Security and Justice to Assess Policing and Child Justice in Matlosana, North West Province

press release

The Select Committee on Security and Justice will, from 22 to 24 April 2026, visit police stations and child justice centre in the Matlosana municipal area to assess progress in crime fighting efforts and monitor plans to address identified challenges.

The committee will commence its oversight programme at the Hartbeesfontein Police Station at 10h00 and proceed to an announced visit to one of the police stations in the area.

In the afternoon, the committee will then proceed to the Matlosana One Stop Child Justice Centre in Klerksdorp to assess the state of the centre with an intention to provide interventions to challenges that may have an impact in the effective and efficient running of the centre.

On Thursday, the committee will visit the Stilfontein Police Station where it will assess the impact of the joint operation of the station and members of the South African National Defence Force who have been deployed to fight illegal mining and gang activities in the area.

The committee expects senior SAPS management in the province, representatives from the Matlosana municipality, Ward Councillors, Members of the Provincial Legislature, and representatives from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, to join it in its oversight activities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the committee's oversight visit programme tomorrow.