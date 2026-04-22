Uganda: Land Grab Crackdown - Rubaga NRM Boss Fires Warning Over Nateete Market Evictions

Tensions are rising in Rubaga Division following a sharp condemnation of land speculation and illegal evictions targeting traders at Nateete Market.

The NRM Chairman for Rubaga, Ivan Majambere Kamuntu, has issued a stern warning to individuals exploiting insider knowledge of government development plans to profit at the expense of ordinary Ugandans.

In a strongly worded press statement, Kamuntu described a growing trend where opportunists acquire land earmarked for public infrastructure projects--such as roads and markets--only to demand inflated compensation from government.

He labeled the practice "greedy and unpatriotic," arguing that it undermines national development and threatens the livelihoods of vulnerable citizens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the center of the controversy is Nateete Market, where a businessman who recently purchased the land has reportedly begun evicting vendors, claiming private ownership rights.

The move has sparked outrage, as the market is widely seen as a critical economic hub for local traders and a site earmarked for government-led modernization.

"This action is heartless and contradicts the government's vision," Kamuntu declared, vowing that such evictions "will not be tolerated under our watch."

He warned that the people of Rubaga are united and ready to resist any attempts to displace them unjustly.

His message to speculators was blunt: stop exploiting public projects for personal gain or face consequences.

Kamuntu also called on the Kampala Capital City Authority, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and other relevant agencies to urgently intervene.

He urged swift action to safeguard traders, secure public assets, and prevent development efforts from being derailed.

In addition, he appealed directly to Yoweri Museveni to honor commitments regarding the redevelopment of Nateete Market and similar public facilities.

The statement reinforces the NRM's stance on protecting public interest and ensuring that development benefits all citizens--not a privileged few.

"The common good must prevail," Kamuntu emphasized, closing with a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to the welfare of Ugandans.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are now on authorities to act decisively--and on whether traders at Nateete Market will be allowed to continue earning their livelihoods without disruption.