Namibia: Shitembi Sends Kuching to the Final

Petrus Shitembi was the hero after his goal for Kuching City FC in the semi-final second leg against Selangor FC sent them to the Malaysian Cup final, widely known as the Piala Malaysia.

Shitembi scored the only goal in the 29th minute after receiving the ball on the edge of the box. Despite being marked by two players, he struck it with his weaker right foot to open the scoring, and it proved to be the winner as Kuching secured a 1-0 victory in the second leg, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Shitembi is enjoying a fantastic season with Kuching, and the club is also having a strong campaign. They fell short in the Malaysian FA Cup semi-finals, losing 4-1 to the in-form and unbeaten Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, but have now overcome their semi-final hurdle to reach the Malaysian Cup final.

In a twist of fate, Kuching will face the same opponent that knocked them out of the FA Cup - Johor Darul Ta'zim FC. The league leaders reached the final after a dominant 8-1 victory over Kuala Lumpur City. The final will be played on 23 May at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

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Kuching sit second in the league with 43 points, behind Johor Darul Ta'zim FC, who lead the table with 63 points.

Shitembi, known by his nickname "Dancing Shoes", joined Kuching in 2023 as a free agent after his contract with Terengganu, who also compete in the Malaysian top flight.

Moses Shidolo and Isaskar Gurirab clinched the 2026 Independence (Uhuru) Cup with Scottland FC, defeating Highlanders FC 1-0. It was a hard-fought match, with Scottland finding the winner through Knowledge Musona, who capitalised on defensive errors to hand Highlanders their first loss of the season at a packed Maphisa Stadium in Matobo.

The champions walked away with US$20 000 (N$327 200), while runners-up Highlanders FC received US$10 000 (N$163 600).

This marks Shidolo's second piece of silverware with Scottland FC after winning the league title last season, while Gurirab claims his first since joining the team this year from Simba Bhora.

Mbakondja Tjahikika scored his first goal for Platinum FC in a 2-2 draw against MWOS FC in the Castle Lager Zimbabwe Premier League. MWOS FC is home to fellow Namibian striker David Ndeunyema, who was not included in the matchday squad for this game.

Namibian trio McCartney Nawaseb, Kennedy Eib and Sergio Damaseb all started for Simba Bhora FC in their 2-2 draw against Agama FC. Fellow Namibian Alfeus Leevi was an unused substitute, while Junior Petrus was not included in the matchday squad.

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In South Africa, Namibian defensive midfielder Tully Nashixwa continues to enjoy regular game time at Richards Bay, playing the full match in their 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy. Since joining from African Stars, he has become a regular in the starting lineup.

Riaan Hanamub and Deon Hotto faced off as AmaZulu took on Orlando Pirates. Pirates proved too strong, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory. Hanamub played the full match, while Hotto was rested as youngster Nkosikhona Ndaba was given minutes at left-back.

This win moved Orlando Pirates to the top of the table with 58 points, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns on 56 points.

Peter Shalulile remains sidelined with an injury as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Espérance de Tunis 2-0 on aggregate to reach the CAF Champions League final for the second consecutive season.

It is a trophy they have been chasing for 10 years since their last triumph in 2016. They will face AS FAR FC in the final.

In Botswana, Namibian duo Obrey Amseb and Ivan Kamberipa started for Gaborone United in their Orange FA Cup Round of 16 match against Flamingoes FC, who featured fellow Namibian Marius Kotze in the starting lineup.

Amseb gave Gaborone United the lead with a well-taken free-kick from 40 yards, with the goal proving to be the winner as they secured a 1-0 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

Dynamo Fredericks started on the bench as Jwaneng Galaxy FC secured a 2-1 win over Nico United to also reach the quarter-finals.

Marcel Papama was on the scoresheet as Township Rollers dominated Calendar Stars FC with a 7-1 victory to book their place in the Orange FA Cup quarter-finals.