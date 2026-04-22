Namibia: Mighty Gunners Ladies Maintain Top Spot

The FNB Women's Super League resumed after an almost four-week break with a series of high-scoring fixtures and decisive results, as Mighty Gunners Ladies reaffirmed their position at the top of the standings.

The log leaders delivered a dominant weekend performance, thrashing Desert Foxes 7-1 on Saturday, before securing a 4-2 victory over Khomas Nampol Ladies on Sunday.

The six points keep them firmly in control of the title race as the league enters a crucial stage.

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Ongos Ladies also impressed, beating Nust Babes 4-0 before following up with a 3-0 win over VPower Angels to remain within touching distance of the summit, just two points behind Mighty Gunners.

Unam Bokkies opened their weekend with a narrow 1-0 win over African Stars Queens but were held to a 1-1 draw by Mighty Angels on Sunday, dropping valuable points in the race for the top three.

Windhoek City had mixed fortunes, losing 3-0 to Khomas Nampol on Saturday before bouncing back with a convincing 3-0 victory over Desert Foxes the following day.

African Stars Queens showed resilience after their opening defeat, recovering to secure a 1-1 draw against Arrows Ladies.

Meanwhile, two fixtures - Arrows Ladies against Mighty Angels and Julinho Athletic Ladies versus VPower Angels - were postponed.

Speaking on the league's return, FNB Women's Super League director Mervin Geiriseb says the long break, caused by national team commitments and the Easter weekend, had some impact but did not significantly affect the overall standard of play.

"It was almost a four-week break, but some teams continued training during that period, so the quality and fitness levels were not that bad," he says.

Geiriseb has also addressed the high-scoring nature of some matches, noting that while big results remain a feature of the league, there has been noticeable improvement in competitiveness compared to previous seasons.

"A few seasons ago, the scorelines were much bigger - 15-0, 18-0 - but now you can see the league is more competitive. Even at the top, there's only a two-point difference between the leading teams," he says.

With Mighty Gunners and Ongos Ladies leading the charge, the title race is shaping up to be one of the most closely contested in recent seasons. The two sides are set to face each other in the coming rounds, a clash that could prove decisive in the battle for top honours.

Geiriseb expresses the hope that the conclusion of the men's Premier League season will drive more attention to the women's game.

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"Now that the Premier League is done, we hope more football lovers will come out to support the remaining Super League matches," he says.